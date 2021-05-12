Shelby: Showers linger this morning, storms possible again this afternoon

After a strong line of storms crossed the area this morning, showers will linger. A stalled cold front will sit across the area today and another round of storm activity is expected in the afternoon.
A push of drier air finally arrives on Thursday. It will even be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s to end the week. The weekend looks fantastic with low humidity on Friday and plenty of sun into Sunday.
Moisture returns early next week with a chance for at least some spotty storms on Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
