St. Charles deputies arrest reckless driver at school bus stop

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish has announced the arrest of a suspect on charges related to reckless driving that nearly struck a juvenile getting off of a school bus at a residence.
Sheriff Greg Champagne said that the incident occurred yesterday evening in Bayou Gauche on Bayou Gauche Road.
Shortly after the incident, the sheriff’s office received a video that depicts the suspect, identified as Jamie Foster, 40, driving a pickup truck off of the roadway, just feet from a St. Charles Parish Public School bus and narrowly missing a juvenile student being dropped off. The truck hit a mailbox and then sped away around 3 p.m. that evening.
Today, Foster was arrested and charged with one count of hit and run driving, reckless operation of a vehicle, and one count of overtaking and passing a school bus.
Champagne says he is “extremely grateful” that no one was injured in the incident and that the student’s quick reactions led her away from danger. He also reminded commuters to please be cautious while driving near school buses, especially during the times of student pick up or drop off in the neighborhoods.
