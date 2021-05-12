2 suspects in Houma arrested on charges related to rape, human trafficking

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Houma Police arrested two men for charges related to Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Rape.
Estill D. King, 53, of Napoleonville, and Adam L. Stingley, 24, of Houma, are accused of using one of King’s family members between 12-15 years old for sex with Stingley.
On May 7, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted the Houma Police Department concerning a resident in their jurisdiction reporting a rape that occurred in Houma. They said King transported a family member to Houma and forced the victim to have sex with Stingley.
As the investigation continued, forensic interviews were conducted which substantiated warrants for Human Trafficking and 1st Degree Rape being issued for King and Stingley with bonds of $2,000,000.
On May 11, during the afternoon hours, Singley was located in Houma and King was located in Jefferson Parish. Both suspects were taken into custody and arrested.
Both King and Stingley were transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where they will await bond or court.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
