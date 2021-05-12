Tigers take down No. 14 Louisiana Tech 16-8, game called in 7th due to weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers improved their resume on Tuesday, May 11 as they took down No. 14 Louisiana Tech 16-8. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning with two outs due to severe weather in the area.
In the two games this season against Louisiana Tech the Tigers (30-18, 9-15 SEC) outscored the Bulldogs (33-13, 19-7 C-USA) 32-15. They combined for a total of 57 hits.
Louisiana Tech got things started early in the top of the first inning as Manny Garcia had a RBI groundout to take a 1-0 lead. A passed ball would extend the Bulldogs lead to 2-0.
In the top of the second inning, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 3-0 on a RBI fielders choice. They added two more runs in the third with back-to-back doubles to make it 4-0.
LSU finally answered in the bottom of the third inning as Gavin Dugas hit a RBI single to score Drew Bianco to make it 4-1. Zach Arnold would cut the lead to 4-3 with a two-run double.
Louisiana Tech would add to their lead in the top of the fourth inning with a leadoff solo home run to make it 5-3 and then would make it 6-3 on an error by the Tigers.
In the bottom of the fourth, LSU would start to chip away at the lead. Dylan Crews got things started with a two out RBI single to make it 6-4.
Dugas would then follow with a RBI single of his own to make it 6-5 and Arnold would be hit-by-pitch to tie things up at 6-6.
Mitchell Sanford would add two more runs to make it 8-6 with a two-run single.
The Bulldogs would not go away quietly as they tied things up in the top of the fifth with a two out two-run single at 8-8.
LSU would respond in the bottom half of the inning as Cade Beloso led things off with a double, Bianco would reach first on a bunt single and Tre’ Morgan would give the Tigers back the lead with a RBI single to make it 9-8.
Crews would load the bases by reaching on a fielder’s choice and Dugas would be hit-by-pitch to make it 10-8. Doughty would extend the lead for the Tigers with a RBI fielder’s choice to make it 11-8.
LSU would add another run with another single from Morgan to make it 12-8.
The Tigers then broke things open in the bottom of the seventh inning as Arnold hit a RBI single his third hit of the game to make it 14-8.
Braden Doughty would then hit his first career triple, driving in two to make it 15-8. Beloso would add the final run on a RBI double to make it 16-8 before the game was called.
LSU will host Alabama for another crucial SEC series as they look to make a run to the post season. First game against the Crimson Tide is scheduled for Friday, May 14 first pitch is at 7 p.m.
