WANTED: Brothers identified as 2 of 3 subjects in Bourbon Street shooting that injured 5

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Officials have identified a second person of interest in a Bourbon Street shooting that injured five people.
The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 in the 100 block of Bourbon Street.
Three subjects were captured on surveillance video in the area detectives are wishing to speak to.
Officials have identified two of the subjects as brothers Darran and Dorrell Boykins.
Police say Dorrell is wanted on five counts of aggravated battery and remains at-large.
Darran is also wanted on the same five charges, as well as two additional counts of attempted murder for a shooting at 8 a.m. the same day at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Simon Bolivar Streets.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of the Boykins brothers is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.