CDC drops mask guidance for fully-vaccinated people

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’re fully vaccinated, the CDC says you can shed your mask in most indoor situations. This new guidance is based on the downward trajectory of cases and the performance of vaccines. 35-percent of Americans are fully vaccinated.
The guidance does, however, raise some questions.
During the after-work rush, you’ll still see people in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s in Metairie masked up.
“Just whatever’s best for the employees and keeps them safe, who knows what their circumstances are,” shopper Olivia Ferrick said.
We spoke to some customers who don’t mind the company has chosen to keep their policy in place, even though a lot of businesses in Jefferson Parish stopped once the statewide mandate was lifted.
“It’s still too early, Josiane Perez said. “A lot of people are still not vaccinated, so maybe just one more step.”
The requirement will vary from place to place, but overall the CDC says vaccinated people can ditch the mask indoors.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
However, you still should keep your mask handy when it comes to crowded indoor settings like hospitals and public transportation.
“We still have the requirement to wear a mask when you travel on buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation, as well as airports and train stations,” Walensky said.
“This will probably help some people feel like they are validated in their decision to get vaccinated because it’s just going to grant them greater liberties and freedoms,” Dr. Benjamin Springgate, the Chief of Community and Population Medicine for LSU Heath said.
The choice is up to you: get vaccinated or wear a mask, but this choice comes with challenges.
“There may be some people who are taking advantage of the new liberties without actually going through the process that’s necessary to protect themselves and protect others,” Springgate said. “They can spread it to other people, can get it themselves and there is certainly the risk that there could be a spike in cases.”
There’s been talk of how to prove vaccination and Springgate says we just have to figure this new system out.
“Even if the place doesn’t require, I still wear the mask,” Perez said.
For those who are fully vaccinated, Springgate says wearing a mask is now a matter of personal preference. Whatever makes you feel the most comfortable and confident.
“Wearing a mask also has other benefits we noticed, for example, this year that there were far fewer cases of the flu,” Springgate said.
“It’s kind of like habit for me now and definitely just feels more comfortable for right now,” Ferrick said.
In Louisiana, masks are still mandated in all schools, K through 12, colleges and universities, many state and government buildings as well as health care facilities.
New Orleans has also not lifted their requirement. Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s Office says the city is currently reviewing the CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.