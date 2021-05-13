FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #238 - The Recruitment of Arch Manning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The recruitment of Newman quarterback Arch Manning will heat up this summer with the junior taking visits in June.
Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas are locked in for visits from Manning. The quarterback has already been on the campus of LSU in the past, but don’t rule out the possibility of Manning going to Baton Rouge again this summer.
Sean Fazende and Garland Gillen go in-depth on the recruitment of the 5-star QB.
Gillen on Manning’s talent and recruitment:
“This is one of the biggest stories that we’re ever going to cover in high school football in this area. In the last 30 years, we’ve had three quarterbacks on this caliber. Payton Manning, his uncle, Eli, his other uncle, and Ryan Perrilloux out of East St. John. So it warrants that we’re giving this much attention to Arch Manning.
Fazende on Manning:
Generational player, generational family. It’s not like we’re pumping him up. This kid has earned every last bit of praise and talk since he started playing football.
Fazende on LSU chances of landing Manning:
Does he have as good of chance as anyone with the Manning last name of going to LSU? I think he’s got as good of a chance as any other Manning. Doesn’t mean he’s going there. If there’s any Manning that could, they got the best chance of landing him.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
