LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Ghali placed on leave following allegations of gender descrimination,

After our press conference last week, where my clients and I spoke out about the egregiously sexist, and unjust working conditions perpetrated by Dr. Ghali, unnamed medical residents made dubious complaints against my client, Dr. Jennifer Woerner. She is being unfairly targeted in a malicious and retaliatory move that we believe was orchestrated by Dr. Ghali because of her brave involvement in the protected activity of whistleblowing and opposing discrimination both for herself and for protected learners.

Allison Jones