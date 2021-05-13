Man named Millionaire Route wanted in gas station shooting

Deputies are searching for Millionaire Forever Devine Route for his suspected role in a shooting at a gas station that injured one person. (Source: STPSO)
By Mykal Vincent | May 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 11:05 AM

ST. TAMMANY PARISH (WVUE) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a Slidell-area man wanted in connection with a shooting.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Wed., May 12 in a gas station parking lot near the intersection of Gause Boulevard and Carroll Road.

Deputies believe the suspect, Millionaire Forever Devine Route, 23, targeted the victim as he pulled into the parking lot. As the victim drove into the parking lot, Route exited his own vehicle and fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

Deputies are searching for Millionaire Forever Devine Route in connection with a shooting at a gas station in St. Tammany Parish. (Source: STPSO)
Deputies are searching for Millionaire Forever Devine Route in connection with a shooting at a gas station in St. Tammany Parish. (Source: STPSO)
Route reportedly fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: STPSO)
Route reportedly fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima, according to the sheriff's office. (Source: STPSO)

The victim was treated for superficial glass fragment injuries.

Anyone who has information about Route’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (985) 898-2338.

