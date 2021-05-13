NOPD Chief Ferguson discusses recent crime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson says despite a significant increase in homicides and caseloads this year, detectives have remained strong.
The police chief says there have been 77 homicides so far this year compared to 58 at the same time last year.
He also says detectives have solved 57 percent of those homicides compared to 35 percent in 2020. The chief expressed concern that those committing violent crimes in the city have no regard for authority and believe there are no consequences to their actions. Another concern of his is an increase in domestic violence this year.
Ferguson says there’s also been an increase in juvenile crime, something he believes is due to schooling changes amid the ongoing pandemic.
He’s issued a challenge today to parents to now do their part. He said he’s asking them to know where their children are and be active in their lives so police don’t have to engage with them in a negative way.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.