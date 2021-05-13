One-on-One: Surgeon General discusses adolescents getting COVID vaccine shots; efforts to get more Americans vaccinated

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the CDC eases mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the nation’s surgeon general says the federal government is not letting up on efforts to get more people vaccinated, including in Louisiana.
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said the three vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. are safe.
“They weren’t made overnight. The technology and foundation for them has been in development for years, in fact for more than a decade,” said Murthy.
The Louisiana Department of Health said on Thursday that 30% of Louisiana’s population is fully vaccinated.
Murthy was asked if that level of vaccination is concerning.
“Well, we are making progress across the country, but we still have a ways to go and what we’ve got to do in every community is making sure we’re keeping at it which means not just communicating to people about the facts and helping to dispel some of the misinformation out there about vaccines. We’ve also got to continue to make it easier to get a vaccine,” he said.
Dr. Murthy says it is clear the shots are saving lives.
“One of the reasons we’ve seen the death rate plummet but really drop sharply among our seniors is because so many of them have gotten vaccinated, 80 % reduction in deaths among those 65 and up because of the vaccine,” he said.
Murthy spoke to FOX 8 as some adolescents were receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC cleared the way for children 12 years of age and up to begin getting the shots.
“This is a big moment for our country. Our adolescents, 12 to15 year-olds, finally have access to this vaccine, and here’s why this matters so, it matters because even though kids are at lower risk of bad outcomes with COVID, we know that we’ve had more than 13,000 kids 12 to 17 hospitalized. We had more than a hundred, you know, kids in that age range die because of COVID,” Murthy stated.
The U.S. still has a long way to go to reach herd immunity related to the virus.
Still, Murthy said he does agree with statements that vaccine hesitancy alone is at the root of why most Americans have yet to be vaccinated.
He said some people require more information.
“Some people do have questions, others though feel good about the vaccine but they’re not sure if they necessarily need to get a vaccine, if it’s important to them and my answer is absolutely, yes, very important for everyone,” said Murthy.
He said it is also important to make access as convenient as possible.
“We also know that there’s a large group of people who may want to get vaccinated but have difficulty with access, maybe they don’t know where to go to get a vaccine or how to make an appointment,” Murthy stated.
Murthy also pointed to some steps that are being taken to help more people get to places where the vaccines are given.
“You see companies stepping up to provide incentives, you see doctors and nurses across the country reaching out to their patients to make sure they have their questions answered. That’s why you see President Biden announce a tax credit for small businesses to make it easier for them to give people time off,” he said.
And he has advice for the unvaccinated as more people tend to congregate during warmer weather.
“What I would say is this, if you are unvaccinated, you are still at risk of getting COVID-19 because there’s still a lot of the virus circulating in our country and so you absolutely should wear a mask especially when you are indoors, you should avoid getting together outside of your household indoors because there’s a higher risk of spreading the virus in those settings,” said Murthy.
He also stressed the benefits as restrictions are relaxed by the CDC.
“If you are vaccinated here’s the key, there is so much more you can do when you are indoors with other people who are vaccinated, if you are fully vaccinated too then you can actually be around them without masks, you can actually have dinner together and lunch together,” said Dr. Murthy.
He is convinced most Americans will ultimately get vaccinated against the dangerous virus.
“If we keep that multi-pronged approach about us then I think we’re going to get the vast, vast majority of our country vaccinated and ultimately we’re going to see cases go down and stay down,” said Murthy.
