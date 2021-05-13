PTSD Problems Persist-New Tulane Program Offers Hope

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two military veterans who call New Orleans home, like thousands of others, deal with wartime experiences that extract a heavy toll.
“I remember being on a mission in Afghanistan and we were told they know you’re coming,” said Army veteran Greg Washington.
They have been to hell and back, for their country.
“My nasal compartment was fractured and leaking spinal fluid,” said Marine veteran Tom Goldenberg.
In today’s military one day you can work at the office and the next head into combat.
“It’s a difficult transition if you’re not prepared for it and a lot of us aren’t,” said Washington.
During World War II troops spent weeks at sea easing into and out of battlefronts across the globe, but that’s not the case anymore.
Trauma experts say the impact of rapid deployment and return, from the horrors of war, is measurable.
The American Psychology Association says 18 veterans kill themselves each day, more than 6500 each year.
Dr. Charles Figley with Tulane’s Traumatology Institute says post-traumatic stress needs serious attention.
“What we need to fix is the big elephant in the room and the elephant is doing a lot of damage,” said Figley.
Washington graduated from West Point and served in Afghanistan and Iraq. He came under attack in Afghanistan and felt lucky to survive. He lost his two best friends, Emilie Perez and Scotty Pierce to war. They were first-year cadets together when 9-11 happened, reinforcing their commitment to fighting terrorism.
“They prepare you for war in training but the hard part is coming back home and being integrated,” said Washington.
When it comes to life outside the military, thousands struggle each year.
“II couldn’t find answers at the bottom of the liquor bottle,” said Washington.
“I’ve had nightmares for 50 years,” said Tom Goldenberg, whose trauma came in 1968 during the Vietnam war’s Tet offensive.
Artillery fire blew out his eardrums during one of that war’s worst battles.
" I was knocked unconscious for about 30 minutes,” said Goldenberg.
War injuries had a dramatic impact on Goldenberg’s mental and physical health. He had open-heart surgery at the age of 37 due to exposure to Agent Orange.
“Didn’t know it at the time but I had a traumatic brain injury due to the artillery fire,” he said.
Neither Goldbenberg nor Washington got treatment for the trauma they suffered during wars 40 years apart, wars, which they were anxious to get away from.
“For me it was I just want to go home, what do I need to do to check this box to go home,” said Washington.
“I said some strong words and said you’re not putting me on a medical hold I want to go home,” said Goldenberg.
Washington says he suffered from depression, rocky relationships, and financial issues for years until he hit rock bottom.
“That day I found myself with a gun in hand getting ready to do the unthinkable, and I got a phone call from her,” said Washington.
Washington got a call from a niece who simply asked him if he wanted to go shopping and says that call was a lifeline back to the here and now.
“That was my angel, I got lucky, there are some people who didn’t get lucky,” said Washington.
Both men sought help from the Veterans Administration, which says it has reduced the suicide rate among veterans who seek treatment, by 2.4%. But Tom Goldenberg says after 50 years, the best help he found, was at Tulane, which recently won a $12 million grant from the Gary Sinise Foundation, utilizing a tailored approach to help veterans with post-traumatic stress.
“It’s been absolutely awesome,” he said.
Goldenberg says Tulane’s Center for brain health, customized treatment just for him, and was able to diagnose Vietnam-era brain injuries, affecting his vision, balance, and emotional well-being.
“They’ve done a lot with my balance, they are retraining my brain,” he said.
The Tulane program now gears up, to handle up to 50 veterans a year, using a multi-discipline approach.
“We also have a three-week program with a lot of integrative therapies like yoga or canine and we can help in a lot of other areas as well,” said
After being saved by a phone call from a relative, Greg Washington now walks cross country to raise awareness.
He calls for veterans to develop a PTSD plan, which should include a support system of what he calls battle buddies.
“If there’s someone out there going through what I went through, I want to help them get to the other side,” said Washington.
Dr. Charles Figley with Tulane’s Traumatology Institute, says one of the keys to saving veteran’s lives, is to get family members involved.
“It’s interesting but it’s sad because the wives don’t want to say too much to get the husband in trouble or make a fuss because rank, promotion, and benefits rely on following orders and fitting in,” said Figley.
Figley has written several books on PTSD and is also a Marine Corps veteran. He also calls for a behavioral health corps to address mental health issues in the military.
“We all have to get off our high horse and realize things aren’t working as well as they should. Lives are at stake here,” he said.
If you or someone you know suffers from post-traumatic stress, you can contact the VA or the Gary Sinise Foundation for help. Here are the links:(garysinisefoundation.org; veterans crisis line 800 2738255;guardsdown.com; or call 988.)
