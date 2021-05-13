Shelby: Better weather begins today

A push of drier air finally arrives today. Highs will reach near 80 under a mix of sun & clouds. The weekend looks fantastic with low humidity on Friday and plenty of sun into Saturday. Some clouds and a touch of humidity return on Sunday. It looks dry through Sunday but it’s possible there may be a late day shower.
Another stormy pattern could be setting up for next week. Storms return on Monday and could stick around for the better part of the week. It’s already one of our wettest Springs on record and more rain is likely on the way.
