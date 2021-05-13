Teen allegedly stole car with infant and woman inside, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have arrested a 15-year-old who allegedly stole a vehicle with a woman and an infant still inside, New Orleans police confirm.
According to NOPD, the incident happened around 2:43 p.m. on May 12 at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and South Claiborne Avenue.
Police say a woman and young girl were inside of another woman’s vehicle. The teen approached the vehicle and pulled the woman from it before fleeing to the Seventh District.
The suspect allegedly dropped the infant off at a construction site.
The teen has been arrested and booked.
