15 year old accused of carjacking a vehicle with infant in the backseat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Witnesses describe a dramatic scene as a mother realized her infant daughter had been taken in a carjacking incident. Everything unfolded yesterday near MLK and South Claiborne around 2:45 in the afternoon. A witness told FOX 8, the mother pulled up to KIPP Central City Primary school to pick up her child.
They say she left her infant daughter in the backseat of the car but asked a friend to watch over her while she ran inside. The witness says while the mother was inside the school, a 15-year-old wearing a backpack, came walking down MLK and went up to the woman’s vehicle and tried to take off in it. She said the people watching over the woman’s baby tried to stop him but they couldn’t.
“He seemed to be alone. No one was walking with him or anything. They immediately jumped into action. They tried to jump in from the passenger side. They were so close. He couldn’t even close the driver’s side door because they were literally right there,” says a witness.
The teen took off in the woman’s car with the baby girl in the back seat. They say, the mother came out of the school just as the young carjacker took off.
“The mom comes out and it seemed like everyone was screaming at her as she walked out of the school. Her and the older child run across the street and neutral ground to try to run and stop the car, but of course, they weren’t able to catch the car,” says a witness.
Police were immediately called and the investigation began but it was some time before investigators got a break in the case. Police say the 15-year-old carjacker drove the infant to New Orleans East. He drove into an apartment complex in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road where he attempted to dump the baby. A maintenance man told FOX 8, they spotted the boy and approached him. They said they took the little girl and tried to hold the 15-year-old until police arrived, but they say he broke away and jumped into a nearby canal. It’s unclear, exactly how police arrested the carjacker, but they say the 15-year-old carjacker was taken into custody soon after. We’re told the baby was not hurt and everyone was thankful for that. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate this case.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.