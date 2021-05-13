15 year old accused of carjacking a vehicle with infant in the backseat

Police were immediately called and the investigation began but it was some time before investigators got a break in the case. Police say the 15-year-old carjacker drove the infant to New Orleans East. He drove into an apartment complex in the 12000 block of the I-10 Service Road where he attempted to dump the baby. A maintenance man told FOX 8, they spotted the boy and approached him. They said they took the little girl and tried to hold the 15-year-old until police arrived, but they say he broke away and jumped into a nearby canal. It’s unclear, exactly how police arrested the carjacker, but they say the 15-year-old carjacker was taken into custody soon after. We’re told the baby was not hurt and everyone was thankful for that. Meanwhile, police continue to investigate this case.