77-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Jeff. Parish; suspect wanted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 77-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Jefferson Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Wed., May 12. The crash claimed the life of Wayne Greiner, 77, of River Ridge, police say.
Troopers say a 2005 Dodge pickup was traveling northbound on LA 3046 in the left lane near Scott Street. At the same time, Greiner was traveling southbound on LA 3046 in a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban, also in the left lane.
For reasons still under investigation, police say the Dodge pickup cross the median into oncoming traffic and struck Greiner’s vehicle.
Greiner was transported to a local area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Dodge pickup fled on foot south on LA 3046 where he then entered a silver SUV near Frank H. Lemon playground.
An autopsy is pending.
Troopers are following leads to track down the driver of the Dodge pickup.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact LSP Troop B at 504-471-2775. The crash remains under investigation.
