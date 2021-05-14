Bogalusa firefighter arressted for extortion

Bogalusa firefighter arrested
By FOX 8 Staff | May 14, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 9:02 PM

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa firefighter gets has been placed on administrative leave following an arrest for extortion.

Police accuse Brandon Applewhite of using explicit images of a woman to extort her and they say he shared those images without her permission.

Applewhite faces charges of extortion, non-consensual disclosure of a private image, and malfeasance in office.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.