Bogalusa firefighter arressted for extortion

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A Bogalusa firefighter gets has been placed on administrative leave following an arrest for extortion.
Police accuse Brandon Applewhite of using explicit images of a woman to extort her and they say he shared those images without her permission.
Applewhite faces charges of extortion, non-consensual disclosure of a private image, and malfeasance in office.
