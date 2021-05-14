Bruce: A Great weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a stormy mid-week, we are getting the payback from mother nature.
Lots of sunshine can be expected as we round out your work week. Not only will sunny skies dominate the forecast today but it’s less humid out there. This crisp feel to the air will make the afternoon highs right around 84-86 feel quite pleasant. Just because it’s so rare lately, A dry weekend is ahead so make those outdoor plans.
We do see a trend to more humidity by Sunday and a bit more cloud cover will likely move in. Highs go from 84 Saturday to a warmer 86 by Sunday.
Looking ahead to the new work week we will see the moisture levels bump up enough to cause a few storms, mainly during daytime heating. Slowly our rain chances will ramp back up as the week goes on.
