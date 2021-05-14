Cantrell: Mask mandate lifted for vaccinated people in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday lifted the mask mandate for vaccinated people in Orleans Parish.
Cantrell held a press conference on Fri., May 14 to make the announcement.
The city will adopt the new guidance Saturday at 6 a.m.
Vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Capacity restrictions are still in effect. Bars will still be required to close at 1 a.m.
Over 40% of all residents are vaccinated. Over 50% of the qualified residents are vaccinated. Around 70% of elderly people in New Orleans are vaccinated.
Dr. Jennifer Avegno says dancing can resume, “we are no longer that town in Footloose.”
“We fully accept individuals and businesses who choose to keep masks,” Avegno says.
In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
In Louisiana, masks are still mandated in all schools, K through 12, colleges and universities, many state and government buildings as well as health care facilities.
