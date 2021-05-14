BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Advertisement

Delta CEO to future hires: No jab, no job

By CNN staff
Updated: May. 14, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines is laying down some new COVID vaccine policies.

While the company will “strongly encourage” current employees to get vaccinated, new hires will be held to a higher standard.

“Any person joining Delta in the future, future employee, we’re going to mandate they be vaccinated before they can sign up with the company,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Of the airline’s 75,000 employees, 60% have had at least one COVID shot, according to Bastian.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says companies can legally require vaccinations for employees and new hires, but the Delta CEO said he doesn’t think it’s fair to force existing Delta workers to get a shot if they have a philosophical issue with it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
5-year-old fighting for life after rattlesnake bites her several times
Missing St. Tammany woman investigation
St. Tammany authorities confirm vehicle on I-10 belongs to missing woman; say body found inside
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Armed Teens Uptown
Neighbors in Uptown stunned at video showing burglarizing teens toting high-powered rifles
Mykia Tyson, 20, allegedly solicited Delester Magee, 19, and three other juveniles to kill a...
La. woman allegedly hired four teens in botched plot to kill ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Authorities: Another body in rubble raises death toll to 5
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Friends and family members gathered as they said goodbye to Cayce Seal, the lineman who...
‘His legacy will live on’: Loved ones say goodbye to Bay St. Louis lineman who suffered electric shock
Crews are still looking for victims of Thursday's condo collapse in Florida.
Fla. building collapse Previous structural issues years ago
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
Officer’s parents among 5 dead in Albuquerque balloon crash