Dome Renovations Movinig Forward As Pandemic Rules Ease

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Saints are gearing up for a full stadium in three months and they say vaccination cards will not be required.
Renovations are also moving forward, though a bit behind schedule.
In just over three months, Saint fans are expected to fill up a partially renovated Superdome for the first time in over a year...eager to see new talent.
The Saints organization tweeted that those crowds under current guidelines, will not be required to show vaccination cards, but they are encouraging fans to get the shot, something which the mayor reinforced this afternoon.
“As we move forward, the focus is on those who were hesitant to go out and get vaccinated,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
Fans inside the dome will notice a few things will be different. Another massive renovation project is well underway. Concrete is being poured for 12 new field-level suites and eight viewing decks throughout the Superdome
“We’re getting this building ready for the 2021 football season, there’s going to be a lot of changes going on inside,” said Louisiana Superdome spokesman Mike Hoss.
Those changes will ultimately include new escalators, 2 new locker rooms, and wider concourses though around 4000 regular seats have been moved out. It
The good news is the $450 million renovation project is moving forward inside the dome but it has been delayed slightly due to a drop in sales tax revenues caused by the pandemic.
The next New Orleans Super Bowl was pushed back from 2024 to 2025, and though dome officials don’t expect to be requiring vaccination cards, they do say that the pandemic has changed many operating procedures
“A lot of that will continue, touchless stuff as we try to keep it clean and pristine,” said Hoss.
Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says 36% of the population is fully vaccinated and things could be much different in three months.
“We could be much closer to herd immunity but I advise everybody to do is get vaccinated and I’m going to be wearing my mask for a while
While the Saints won’t require it, this fan says he wouldn’t mind showing his vaccination card if asked.
“Anywhere I go in the city that shows I’ve been taken care of,” said Saints fan Thomas Dennis.
And that’s something he shares with 50% of all New Orleanians.
The New Orleans Saints are paying roughly 1/3 of the cost of the new $450 million renovation package
