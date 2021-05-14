Karr gearing up for a road back to the state championship game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Karr Cougars are tackling spring practices with an extra edge. For the first time since 2016, they won’t start the season as the defending state champs. Carencro put an end to their 4-peat of state titles in Natchitoches.
“It’s something you don’t even have to say. You can feel it in the room. They’re already fired up. It’s understood. They were on the long bus ride home after the loss. They felt the same thing I felt. Yeah it’s easier. We’re ready to start the season and get back to it,” said Karr defensive lineman Tygee Hill.
Karr lost some veterans on their roster, but they still have LSU commit Aaron Anderson at receiver and quarterback AJ Samuel.
“It makes it much easier when you return so many players on offense. Especially the defensive line. It makes a little easier with the starting quarterback. His chemistry with the starting receivers has been outstanding. We just still building, still pushing, trying to grind. The toughest thing is creating that edge again. Winning so much kind of creates complacency sometimes. So we’re trying to get a little more consistency,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
“I got to stay humble. That’s the main thing about is staying humble. Don’t let everything outside of this get to my head. I got to remain calm. Calm head with a hot game,” said Karr wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
