Lakeside Mall ditching masks indoors, leaving it up to stores and restaurants

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following the CDC’s updated guidance for fully vaccinated people, the Lakeside Shopping Center will be lifting the mask mandate on its property.
In a memo sent to merchants on Fri., May 14, mall managers were notified that “each store and restaurant on property has the right to set their own mask guidelines.”
Lakeside says their security officers will no longer be enforcing the mask mandate as guests enter the mall.
In Louisiana, masks are still mandated in all schools, K through 12, colleges and universities, many state and government buildings as well as health care facilities.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.