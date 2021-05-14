Schools starting to separate themselves in the recruitment of TJ Finley

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - TJ Finley entered the NCAA transfer portal only a week ago, but it’s already starting to appear that some schools are separating themselves from the pack for his services.
Early favorites to land the LSU quarterback: Alabama, Auburn, Penn State, and Texas.
A decision should come in the next few weeks for Finley. He expressed the importance of enrolling in summer session at his new school in an exclusive TV interview with FOX 8 Sports last week.
Texas doesn’t possess a clear-cut starter at QB. Freshman Hudson Card and junior Casey Thompson are vying for the spot vacated by Sam Ehlinger.
Mac Jones left for the NFL, giving over the job to sophomore Bryce Young. The dual-threat quarterback has yet to start a college game.
Bo Nix is a two-year starter for Auburn, but was inconsistent in 2020. Nix threw 12 touchdown passes, to go with seven interceptions. The Tigers are thin at backup. Reserve Chayil Garnett recently put his name in the transfer portal.
Sean Clifford has played in 25 career games, making 20 starts for Penn State. He’s currently a redshirt junior.
