Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s captain charged with payroll fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office captain was charged in federal court this week with payroll fraud, according to information provided by U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Kevin Stimage, 44, recently resigned from his position with TPSO. If convicted, Stimage faces up to ten years of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.
According to information from the court, Stimage was employed as a deputy assigned to the transportation division of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and 2020, an organization that received federal funds in excess of $10,000 annually during that time period. Although Stimage reported working 40 hours a week for TPSO during this time frame, Evans said that Stimage was also working another job, working detail for a local apartment complex.
Stimage is accused of submitting false and fraudulent payroll sheets to TPSO which fraudulently overstated his actual work hours. As a result, TPSO paid Stimage over $5,000 to which he was not entitled to in both 2019 and 2020.
