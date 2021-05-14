Zack: Low humidity and lots of sun heading into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - All of that rough weather from earlier in the week is being payed off by the forecast on this Friday and into the weekend.
Lots of sunshine can be expected as we round out your work week. Not only will sunny skies dominate the forecast today but it’s less humid out there. This crisp feel to the air will make the afternoon highs right around 80 feel quite pleasant. Just because it’s so rare lately, I want to mention rain chances are 0%.
Speaking of 0% rain chances, that’s the major story for the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry and overall nice in terms of the weather. Certainly the first half of the weekend will be lower humidity and plentiful sunshine. We do see a trend to more humidity by Sunday and a bit more cloud cover will likely move in. Highs go from 84 Saturday to a warmer 86 by Sunday.
Looking ahead to the new work week we will see the moisture levels bump up enough to cause a few storms, mainly during daytime heating. Slowly our rain chances will ramp back up as the week goes on.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.