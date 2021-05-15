Easton secondary in good hands with Foster and Lewis

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Warren Easton secondary is in good hands this upcoming fall with cornerback Wallace Foster patrolling one side of the field, and Ronald “Champ” Lewis holding it down on the opposite side. “Champ” stands nearly 6′2″, and possesses numerous Power-5 offers.
“Long, rangy. He has the defensive back, cornerback mentality. He wants the ball thrown at him every play. He think he can make every play. That’s what you need at that position,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.
Foster’s first game with Warren Easton was a memorable one. First series against Edna Karr, he got an interception.
“Going over film and everything. They were like it’s coming to you. I got the job, so I’m just nervous. It’s my first play of my high school career, I’m nervous. The ball is snapped, and it’s just gametime,” said cornerback Wallace Foster.
“He knows what’s expected. That’s another one, he has the attitude that he thinks he’s the greatest. We push that attitude on him. Because he’s really good, he can play, and he’s just a freshman,” said Phillips.
The LSU Tigers know he can play also. That’s why “DBU” offered Foster a scholarship after completing his freshman year on Canal Street.
“When I was on the phone, Coach O was talking to me. Always been one of my dream schools, coming up as a little kid. And he was like well your dream just came true. I was so excited. I called my mom and my dad,” said Foster.
Recruiting is heating up for both Foster and Lewis, but the main goal is a trip to the Superdome in December.
“I just think everybody needs to play on the same level. All the guys have the same intensity. Just stay focused, and maybe we can do it. I mean I know for sure we can do it. We got the guys, we got the talent. We just got to stay focused. Keep that same intensity the whole season, and get over that hump,” said rising senior Ronald “Champ” Lewis.
