Festival-goers enjoy the return of Bayou Boogaloo “In Exile”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A contrast to the green spaces and calm waters of the Bayou St. John, Bayou Boogaloo looked a little different this year.
“We’re very excited we got to be here on the same weekend of course we’re not on the bayou we’re here at the broadside theater today and tomorrow Sunday,” said spokesperson Ellie Rand.
After the pandemic canceled Bayou Boogaloo for 2020, spokesperson Ellie Rand says they’re proud to be back this year even though it’s “in exile”.
“It’s different but everyone is so happy to be out the musicians are happy to be out we’re happy to be out the artist are happy to be out,” said Rand.
“I go every year since I started,” said Kimana Lemaster.
Getting ready to enjoy the music with friends, Kimana Lemaster says there’s no way she would have missed the Boogaloo this year, exile or not.
“I’m glad we have this opportunity I’m looking forward to going back, but this is fantastic because it means the friends of Bayou St. John can keep going,” said Lemaster.
“We’ve done by Boogaloo for years and it was a bummer we couldn’t do it last year,” said James Clesi.
Prepared to feed the hungry masses, James Clesi says the festival is one of the highlights for him year after year.
“Obviously I miss being at Bayou St. John that’s the home of Bayou Boogaloo but all of this is great I’ll do this anywhere with this gang it’s really coming together of a community I only see once a year… it’s all the essentials what else do you need food music booze friends family that’s the name of the game,” said Clesi.
The festival this year is undoubtedly a little different, but the mission is still as important as ever.
“It’s really about helping each other keep the bayou clean and doing it ourselves because if we all don’t do it together who’s going to,” said Rand.
As so many took advantage of the beauty of the bayou during the pandemic festival-goers say it’s even more vital now to protect it.
“I want to continue to support Bayou Boogaloo so we can get back to the other location in the future,” said Lemaster.
