“Free Palestine” protest marches through Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In response to the conflict between Israel and Palestine currently taking place, pro-Palestinian protestors expressed themselves through a protest and march that moved through Canal Street this afternoon.
A group called the Workers Voice Socialist Movement is claiming responsibility on social media for assisting in organizing the event.
The protestors marched down Canal Street before making it over to Jackson Square. With a view of the Mississippi River and the Crescent City Connection in the background, various speakers addressed the crowd to share their views.
Social media personality Nader Mirfiq chronicled the action with a series of tweets.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.