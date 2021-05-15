Jesuit beats Byrd to capture the Div. 1 state baseball championship

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jesuit captured their 21st state title in baseball by defeating Byrd, 6-1. It was Jesuit’s first state championship in baseball since 2011.
Zack Casebonne produced the breakthrough moment with his grand slam home run in the sixth inning. That blast put the Jays up 6-0 in the contest.
Ryan Porche threw a complete game to secure the win on the mound for Jesuit.
The Blue Jays finished their Division I championship season with a 31-6 record.
