Nicondra: Sunny and nice for the weekend, but storms return for the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure is giving us a much welcomed stretch of pleasant weather over the weekend. High temperatures remained in the low 80s for Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will start out rather nicely in the low to mid 60s. Expect humidity to increase during the day with high temperatures reaching the middle 80s. Monday the high begins to slide east and we get into some more unsettled weather. Several disturbances push into the region kicking off a period of stormy weather. There is a chance ridging remains strong enough to limit storminess. We’ll have to watch closely over the next few days.