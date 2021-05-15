Tennessee Most Wanted Fugitive possibly in New Orleans area, official says

Tennessee Most Wanted Fugitive possibly in New Orleans area, official says
Wanted Tennessee murder suspect may be in New Orleans area (Source: TBI)
By Jesse Brooks | May 15, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 5:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fugitive from Tennessee wanted for murder is on the run and maybe in the New Orleans area, said a spokesperson from the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation this evening.

Public Information Officer Keli McAlister said that Zachery Felton, Tennessee’s most wanted fugitive, is suspected of being in the New Orleans area based on a tip the office received. Felton is wanted for first-degree murder, one count of vandalism of a monitoring device, and one count of vandalism.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tipsters can call 1-800-TBI-FIND to turn over any information that may lead up to Felton’s arrest.

McAlister said that the TBI will update their Twitter and Facebook accounts with any additional information.

🚨 MOST WANTED ALERT 🚨 The TBI and Kingsport Police Department need your help locating Zachery Felton, the most recent...

Posted by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, May 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.