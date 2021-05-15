Tennessee Most Wanted Fugitive possibly in New Orleans area, official says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fugitive from Tennessee wanted for murder is on the run and maybe in the New Orleans area, said a spokesperson from the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation this evening.
Public Information Officer Keli McAlister said that Zachery Felton, Tennessee’s most wanted fugitive, is suspected of being in the New Orleans area based on a tip the office received. Felton is wanted for first-degree murder, one count of vandalism of a monitoring device, and one count of vandalism.
A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Tipsters can call 1-800-TBI-FIND to turn over any information that may lead up to Felton’s arrest.
McAlister said that the TBI will update their Twitter and Facebook accounts with any additional information.
