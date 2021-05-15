Tigers ninth inning rally falls short, Tide evens series with 6-5 win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers trailing 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning and needing a rally to keep building their resume for the postseason. Gavin Dugas launched a two-run home run to right field, his second of the game to cut the Crimson Tide lead to 6-5, but that would be all for the Tigers.
Alabama (29-18, 12-13 SEC) scored six runs on 13 hits in the win over LSU (31-19, 10-16 SEC) to even the series. In the two games against the Tigers the Tide have combined for 23 total hits.
The Tigers got things going in the bottom of the first inning as Dylan Crews launched a solo home run to right field, his 12th of the season to make it 1-0.
Dugas would follow with his first home run of the game and 13th of the season to extend the Tigers lead to 2-0. In the top of the second inning, Alabama would trim the LSU lead to 2-1 with a solo home run of their own.
LSU would answer in the bottom of the second inning with a RBI single from Crews to make it 3-1. However, that would be all for the Tigers until Dugas’ ninth inning two-run homer.
Connor Shamblin (4-2) came into relief to pitch for the Tide and threw 4.2 innings, allowing three runs, on three hits and struck out three.
In the top of the third inning Alabama got a RBI single from Zane Denton to make it 3-2 and then Sam Praytor would follow with another RBI single to make it 3-3.
The Crimson Tide would extend their lead with an RBI double from Caden Rose to make it 4-3 and then Bryce Eblin would follow with another RBI double to make it 5-3.
Denton would add another run with a solo home run in the top of the fifth to make it 6-3.
LSU will look to take the series over Alabama on Sunday, May 15 with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.