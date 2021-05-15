Tulane completes twinbill sweep of UCF with a 9-1 win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane (27-17, 16-5 AAC) closed out its doubleheader with a 9-1 win over UCF (23-27, 13-13 AAC) to complete the twinbill sweep Friday evening inside Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
With the win, Tulane moved to 12-2 on the year in doubleheader matchups in league play.
“We got two more (wins) so we have good feelings going to bed tonight,” head coach Travis Jewett said. “We’ll have to get up tomorrow and play good baseball because they’re a prideful group and well coached. They’ll be ready to go tomorrow so we will have to come back and do it again.”
It was a team effort at the plate tonight for the Green Wave, as Tulane pounded out 11 hits, marking the 20th time this season TU has collected 10-or-more hits in a game.
Redshirt junior Luis Aviles, freshman Chase Engelhard, redshirt sophomore Logan Stevens and redshirt freshman Ethan Groff each claimed two RBI on the night.
Freshman Bennett Lee, who was the hero from game one of the doubleheader, was walked intentionally three times. Two of Lee’s walks loaded the bases for the Green Wave and led to five runs for Tulane.
“I was just as surprised as you were,” Lee said. “It’s just one of those things where you just have to smile and take it, but I guess it’s a compliment. I’ve never seen it as well, I’m just glad we were able to put it on them.”
Redshirt junior left-hander Jack Aldrich (5-2) toed the rubber for the Green Wave and gave up only one run on four hits, picking up eight strikeouts in seven innings. Senior right-hander Trent Johnson finished it off with two perfect innings and four strikeouts.
The Wave struck first in the bottom of the second thanks to sacrifice bunt by Stevens which allowed Aviles to score from third.
UCF answered in the top of the third thanks to a solo home run by Trent Taylor to tie the game.
The Wave broke it open in the bottom of the fifth. Freshman Jacob LaPrairie started the hit parade with a single driving in Haydan Hastings. Back-to-back two RBI singles from Aviles and Engelhard followed. A single from Stevens tacked on one more to make it 7-1 Green Wave.
Groff added some insurance runs with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to make the count, 9-1.
Tulane also shined defensively, as it did not commitment an error for the second straight game.
