Zack: Nice weather continues for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes are coming real soon but first we have a weekend of quiet weather to enjoy.
For your Saturday lots of sunshine is expected with the low humidity sticking around for at least one more day. As we go through the afternoon hours highs will climb into the low 80s.
The second half of the weekend does bring some change in the weather but not rain which is certainly good news. Those humid conditions will begin to return on Sunday along with the cloud cover. We should manage to see highs climb into the middle 80s and with the increasing humidity that will make for a much warmer feel. Like I mentioned already, rain chances remain low as only a sprinkle looks possible.
Next week it’s back to the unsettled weather pattern with daily storm chances. I do believe rain coverage will be lower for the first half of the week with the more widespread activity arriving Wednesday into Thursday. The overall thinking is expect rain chances every day in the new work week with some heavy rain potential at times.
