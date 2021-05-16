BRPD investigating after fight, shots fired at Tigerland bar early Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department says authorities are investigating after a fight led to people reportedly hearing shots being fired at a Tigerland bar early May 15.
According to BRPD Sgt. Don Coppola, officials responded to Fred’s Bar & Grill in the 1100 block of Bob Pettit Blvd. around 2:30 a.m.
Although no one was struck by gunfire, there were reports of people hearing shots being fired as several individuals were leaving the establishment, police say.
One person was injured during the fight, BRPD confirmed.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment after the fight.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
