Nicondra: Rain back for the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend we will kick off the week adding rain back into the forecast. Monday will start out a bit warmer and more humid. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. By the afternoon we can expect highs to warm up into the low to mid 80s, but more clouds and rain will return. Showers and some heavier down pours will develop from west to east as high pressure that has kept sinking air in control pushes a bit to the east.
The wet weather will stick with us for a couple of days. Rain may linger through the overnight into Tuesday morning with several rounds of storms pushing through the region. Towards the end of the week high pressure will build back in dropping rain chances and allowing temperatures to remain warm.
