Nicondra: Rain back for the start of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular weekend we will kick off the week adding rain back into the forecast. Monday will start out a bit warmer and more humid. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. By the afternoon we can expect highs to warm up into the low to mid 80s, but more clouds and rain will return. Showers and some heavier down pours will develop from west to east as high pressure that has kept sinking air in control pushes a bit to the east.