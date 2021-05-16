Zack: Staying dry for Sunday; storms chances return this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Timing is everything in weather and the dry skies will hold for one more day to complete this nice weekend forecast.
Through the day on your Sunday temperatures will climb quite a bit as we head for highs in the middle 80s. Those 80s will start to feel a little more uncomfortable as higher humidity surges in from the Gulf. Even with increasing humidity and clouds today, most stay dry as rain chances remain low.
The new work week brings a new weather pattern as the days of low humidity and plentiful sunshine will be gone. Rain chances actually return on Monday with about a 40% coverage expected. Overall the heaviest and more widespread rain will stay across Texas leading to just popcorn variety storms popping over our area. This pattern continues right into Tuesday.
Slowly through this week there looks to be a shift to drier and hotter. I’ve decreased rain chances by week’s end and come next weekend we may go totally dry. That means our first 90 degree day may be on the way real soon as the summer pattern settles in.
