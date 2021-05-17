After Further Review: Saints roster projection

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time in a while, the Saints will head into a season with many questions. It’s not that they can’t be good in 2021, it’s just that if they are they’ll have to do it with a lot of new faces. The sheer quantity of quality football players lost this offseason really showed up when writing this roster.
As it currently stands (and almost certainly subject to future changes) here’s my best guess on the Saints’ 53.
QB (3)
Jameis Winston
Taysom Hill
Ian Book
No real shock here. Unless there is some kind of disaster in camp, Book will be the third quarterback this season.
RB (5)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Ty Montgomery
Dwayne Washington
Alex Armah
Kamara will be an even bigger focal point this season for the Saints, while Murray is rock solid. Washington brings special teams value, and Montgomery adds versatility. Armah is the lone fullback on the roster. Running back is a position of strength heading into 2021.
WR (6)
Michael Thomas
Tre’ Quan Smith
Deonte Harris
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
Marquez Callaway
Kawaan Baker
This is an interesting position group. Internally, the confidence is likely higher in it than on the outside. There’s an opportunity for someone here to make a name for themselves as the true number two receiver. Still, if a legitimate veteran number two receiver popped loose on the market, the Saints would probably entertain brining him in.
TE (3)
Adam Trautman
Nick Vannett
Dylan Soehner
With Josh Hill and Jared Cook now gone, all eyes will be on Trautman to emerge in the tight end room. That’s a big step for the second-year pro. Vannett will hopefully fill Hill’s role, while Soehner may have a legitimate shot as an undrafted free agent.
OL (9)
Terron Armstead
Andrus Peat
Cesar Ruiz
Erik McCoy
Ryan Ramczyk
Ethan Greenidge
Will Clapp
James Hurst
Landon Young
The deepest and most talented area of the roster without a doubt. The biggest question will be where does Ruiz settle in this season? The Saints would be smart to keep nine along their offensive line.
DE (5)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Payton Turner
Carl Granderson
Tanoh Kpassagnon
Jordan has to return to his pre-2020 form. Davenport has to finally emerge as a true force on the edge. Granderson has shown flashes, but it’s unknown just how good he can be. First round pick Turner can hopefully provide some legitimate snaps in year one. This group has potential but they also have a lot of maybe’s and if’s as well.
DT (4)
David Onyemata
Shy Tuttle
Malcolm Roach
Ryan Glasgow
This group went from one of the deepest positions on the team a year ago to one of the thinnest with Malcom Brown and Sheldon Rankins both gone. Brown was instrumental in the team’s run defense. Outside of the top three listed, Glasgow had the most playing experience of any other defensive tackle on the roster. This is another area where the Saints could look to add a veteran late.
LB (5)
DeMario Davis
Pete Werner
Kaden Elliss
Zack Baun
Chase Hansen
With this group, there’s Davis and four other question marks. Second round pick Werner has a path to a starting job. Hopefully, Baun can bounce back in year two. Hansen is an often-injured player that the Saints are fairly high on. Elliss adds some special teams value. There’s a chance this group adds a veteran presence before the season starts.
CB (6)
Marshon Lattimore
P.J. Williams
Patrick Robinson
Paulson Adebo
Keith Washington
Bryce Thompson
At some point the Saints should add a veteran (keeping a count yet?) cornerback either through a signing or a trade. Of what’s currently on the roster, I went with these six with Washington and the undrafted Thompson sneaking on. Once they add another corner, this group will change.
S (4)
Marcus Williams
Malcolm Jenkins
CJ Gardner-Johnson
J.T. Gray
Specialists (3)
Wil Lutz
Blake Gillikin
Zach Wood
The Saints will have a punter competition between Gillikin and Nolan Cooney. As of now, it’s Gillikin’s job.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.