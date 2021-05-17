Bruce: Rain chances are back and here through most of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We enjoyed a beautiful weekend, but now for the start of the new week , rain chances will stick around for several days to come. Showers and a few storms will be possible each day through Thursday. This will keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Expect ample humidity.
For now, it looks like we’ll see some drying out by Friday and into the weekend, but that will allow some scorching temperatures. Highs could reach near 90 over the weekend with summer-like humidity.
The technical start of hurricane season is technically June 1st, but the National Hurricane Center is already producing their tropical outlook. Currently, no tropical development is expected in the next 5 days.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
