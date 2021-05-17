Collin Burns powers Tulane to big win over UCF

The mound saw a multitude of Green Wave pitchers in this afternoon’s contest. Sophomore Tyler Hoffman started it off, he worked 1.2 innings and gave up four runs on four hits. Senior Trent Johnson followed with only two runs on five hits in 3.1 innings of work. Junior Clifton Slagel, junior Justin Campbell, junior David Bates, senior Keagan Gillies, and graduate student Robert Price had a combined effort of 4.0 innings and gave up only one run on two hits.