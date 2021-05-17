Father grieves after daughter and friend die in Elmwood canal crash

METAIRIE (WVUE) - A Kenner father is grief-stricken after his daughter and her best friend were killed Sunday night in Metairie. It happened where W. Esplanade Ave. meets The Elmwood canal.
On a rainy Monday, a father is grappling with the unthinkable.
“I can’t believe that’s where my baby girl wound up, she was 28-years-old she had a whole life ahead of her,” said Joe Conforto.
Last night around 11:30 p.m. a Cadillac being driven by 28-year-old Nicole Conforto veered off of eastbound West Esplanade at the suburban canal and plunged into the water.
Riding with Nicole was her best friend 25-year-old Kale St. Angelo.
“She and Kale both have matching BFF bracelets. I’m sorry I’m trying to be a tough guy,” said Nicole’s father at the scene of the crash.
“You can learn a lot from people and Kale left a huge mark on me and the friends in our group. She was a great soul and a beautiful person. So was Nicole, beautiful as well,” said friend Scottie Orgeron.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office says deputies were able to get the women out of the car but it was too late. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
“That’s what I’m thinking about, what was going on in those last moments,” said Nicole’s father.
This wasn’t the first time there has been a fatal accident where West Esplanade crosses the Elmwood canal.
3 1/2 years ago an infant died after a vehicle plunged into the West Esplanade canal during icy conditions. Barricades were placed on the westbound side after that accident but there are none on the eastbound side.
“These canals should be closed in. Just about everybody I have talked to knows somebody who’s been in these canals,” said Conforto.
Nicole Conforto was one of three sisters.
“You shed tears and say some prayers and I hope they’re in a better place,” said Joe.
Both victims worked in the food and beverage industry.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is still investigating the crash.
