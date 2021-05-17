Flood Watch into Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Heavy rains will spread into the area overnight and continue into Tuesday. Widespread rain totals of 3 to 6 inches will be possible and some areas could get much more. Have a way to get warnings overnight and throughout the day on Tuesday if not at home. The heavy rain threat will linger into Wednesday but slowly begin to shift to the west back into Texas.
Storms will become just spotty on Thursday as much drier air works in from the Atlantic. Friday and the weekend will be breezy, sunny and hot but the humidity will be on the lower side.
