Hot hitting Tigers take series over Tide, 13-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU got a much needed series win over Alabama as they continue to build their resume and make their bid to make the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers scored 13 runs on 16 hits in the win on Sunday.
LSU (32-19, 11-16 SEC) earned their 11th win in conference play and have won three of the last four SEC series of the season. Senior Ma’Khail Hilliard (5-0) got the start for the Tigers and threw five innings, allowing three runs, on four hits while striking out a season high seven batters.
The Tigers got things started from the jump as Cade Doughty launched a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the second inning, Drew Bianco hit his fifth home run of the season to left field to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.
Tre’ Morgan would follow with a single to center to extend his hitting streak to 10 games. Dylan Crews would get Morgan home on a RBI double to make it 4-0. Dugas would extend the Tigers lead to 5-0 with a RBI double of his own.
Alabama (29-19, 12-14 SEC) got on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning as Bryce Eblin hit a RBI double to right field to make it 5-1. Sam Praytor would add another run for the Tide on a RBI single to make it 5-2.
LSU would answer in the bottom of the third inning as Giovanni DiGiacomo launched a three-run home run to right field, his first of the season, to give the Tigers an 8-2 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Alabama would add another run on a Jackson Tate home run to make it 8-3. LSU would get the run back in the bottom of the fifth inning on a RBI groundout from Morgan to make it 9-3.
The Tide would get another run in the top of the sixth inning on a Will Portera sac-fly to make it 9-4.
LSU would extend their lead over the Tide in the bottom of the seventh inning as Crews hit a RBI single to make it 10-4 and then Mitchell Sanford would add two more on a two-run single to give the Tigers a 12-4 lead.
Portera added another run for Alabama in the top of the eighth inning on a solo home run to make it 12-5. DiGiacomo would follow in the bottom of the inning with his second home run of the game to make it 13-5.
LSU will play their final home game of the season against Northwestern State on Tuesday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
