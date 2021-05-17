Houma woman jailed for human trafficking; sex with juvenile

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A Houma woman is behind bars for charges related to human trafficking and sex with a teenager, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Tim Soignet says on May 11, detectives began an investigation in reference to an adult female pretending to be a teenage female on multiple social media websites.
Detectives say the suspect, 39-year-old Angela Lirette, created a profile posing as a teen girl and made contact with several teenage males.
During some of these online conversations there were nude photos of the female juvenile sent to these boys; furthermore, Lirette scheduled dates for the boys to meet the juvenile without her knowledge.
The juvenile was forced into sexual encounters by Lirette. Police say Lirette also had a sexual relationship with one of the boys.
On Thursday, May 13, 2021, detectives made contact with Lirette and was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where she was questioned.
Lirette was arrested for Human trafficking, Online Impersonating, Indecent behavior with a juvenile, Cruelty to juvenile second degree, Pornography involving juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a minor.
Lirette remains in jail on a $1 million bond.
This case remains under investigation and more charges are subject to follow, anyone with information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish detectives, (985)876-2500.
