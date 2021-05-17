Lafourche Parish man charged with raping child, sheriff says

GALLIANO, La. (WVUE) - A Lafourche Parish man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child under the age of 13, according to the sheriff’s office.
Jesus Romero, 40, of Galliano, was arrested on Friday (May 14) and charged with first degree rape of a juvenile, according to Sheriff Craig Webre.
Detectives said they recently opened an investigation into Romero after allegations of ongoing sexual abuse of the child.
Romero was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the warrant for first degree rape. Bail has not yet been set.
Due to the nature of the allegations, no further details of this incident will be released.
