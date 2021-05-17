LSU earns No. 7 overall seed will host Regional at Tiger Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have earned the No. 7 overall national seed and will host one of the 16 four-team Regionals at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU is one of five SEC teams to earn a top eight national seed, joining No. 3 seed Alabama, No. 4 seed Florida, No. 6 seed Arkansas and No. 8 seed Missouri.
The Tigers have made the NCAA Tournament for the 15th straight time and for the sixth straight year the Tigers will host a Regional.
McNeese State, UL-Lafayette and Georgia Washington will also join LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional beginning on Friday, May 21.
The Tigers will take on McNeese State at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPNU. UL-Lafayette and George Washington will play the second game at 5:30 p.m.
Under NCAA championship guidelines Tiger Park will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
