Ponchatoula WR Kody Finley primed for a breakout 2021 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kody Finley possesses all the measurables to be a standout receiver. Height, 6′5″, weight 200 pounds, reliable hands. But the rising senior still has a few things to work on.
“Personally, I feel like really speed. I’ve learned that scouts, they like scouting players the easy way. The easy way is numbers. If I can produce good numbers, then it’s easy to be recruited. But I can also be recruited by using my size, hands, going to camps. Just showing off that I’m still that dude,” said Ponchatoula wide receiver Kody Finley.
Kody started his time at Ponchatoula as TJ’s little brother. But now he’s moved out of his shadow, and is now producing for the Wave.
“I have nothing but good things to say about Kody. He’s always even keel. He always works hard. Even when he was with TJ, he was always his own man. He’s one of our leaders, and one of our best players,” said Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney.
“Well at first it was kind of weird. Because I used to walk in the hallway, and look to my side and say ‘dang he’s not here no more. But now it’s kind of like, people know me for me,” said Finley.
Finley has one more run with the Green Wave, so the main focus is finishing his career with some hardware.
“Kind of bittersweet. At first we started spring, one of the teammates had to say it’s the last first day of spring. It was kind of sad but happy at the same time. But I’m very excited to see how far we’re going to get this year. The sky is the limit right now,” said Finley.
