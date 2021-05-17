Two killed after car plunges into Metairie canal, JPSO says

METAIRIE (WVUE) -Two people were killed Sunday night when the car they were in plunged into a Metairie canal, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
The crash happened around 11:20 pm at West Esplanade Avenue near Academy Drive.
The two people inside the vehicle were recovered and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.
There is no additional information available at this time.
Their identities have not been released.
