Baton Rouge area businesses flood during heavy rainfall, company reporting tens of thousands of dollars in damages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you are still assessing the damage after Monday night’s heavy rainfall flooded several parts of the Capital Region, including Mestizo’s restaurant.
Water filled up inside the Mexican restaurant on Acadian.
The owner said that was the fourth time the company has flooded in five years. It’s the same story for many Baton Rouge businesses like Kirks Tires and Accessories off Airline Hwy.
“It’s a lot of money,” said Carl Napoli, who works in sales at Kirks Tires and Accessories. “Products, a lot of them can’t be resold once they’re wet and everything’s gotten wet from three foot and below.”
Employee Carl Napoli said the ditch behind the building is what backed up, causing the entire place to flood again. He said this had happened a couple of times now, but this time is resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damages.
“It’s just cleaning,” said Napoli. “I mean, you know we got to get all the water out, sucked out, pushed out, drying up. Then have to reset the whole store because, as you can see, it’s a wreck.”
In the meantime, many are working together to do what they can, trying to do some business, if possible.
